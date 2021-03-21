Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 26,883 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

LHX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.50. 3,154,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

