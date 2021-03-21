Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $90.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $83.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $92.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $357.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.75 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $368.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 781,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,483. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

