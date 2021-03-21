Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 764,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

