W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches Market Cap of $120,036.79

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $120,036.79 and approximately $34,399.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00051170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00648028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.