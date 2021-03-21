Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

