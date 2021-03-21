Tweedy Browne Co LLC Buys 1,345,167 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 35.6% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 66,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 701.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 1,340,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

