Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock worth $57,127,996. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

COUP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.73. 1,699,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,624. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.72. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

