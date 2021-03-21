Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. BioNTech accounts for about 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of BNTX traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 1,145,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,186. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

