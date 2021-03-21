44,600 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SPG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 4,471,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,484. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

