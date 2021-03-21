Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $140.56. 4,131,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,931. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.