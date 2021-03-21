SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 86,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

