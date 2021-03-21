New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of SMH traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.68. 7,075,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,462. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.53.

