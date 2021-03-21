Allstate Corp Acquires 978 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

