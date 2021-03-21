$16.08 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $16.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.95 million and the lowest is $14.50 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $75.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,313,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,822. The company has a market cap of $919.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

