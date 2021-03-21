iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 4.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,012. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.