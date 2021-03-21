Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 769,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,567,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.