66,015 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

