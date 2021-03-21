Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 489,453 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Eaton worth $697,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

ETN traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. 12,545,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

