JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.24

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

