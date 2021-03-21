First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

