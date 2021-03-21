Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. American Express has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

