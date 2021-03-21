Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors comprises 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

HQH traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 172,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

