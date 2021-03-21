Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Intevac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intevac worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intevac by 434.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intevac by 59.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. The company has a market cap of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.