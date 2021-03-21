World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 840,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

