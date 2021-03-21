8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,812 shares of company stock worth $1,341,149. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

