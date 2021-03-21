Needham Investment Management LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $151.66. 1,366,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

