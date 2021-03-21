JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 34.8% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $56,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 885.8% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 298,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 268,383 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,549,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. 13,364,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,512,084. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

