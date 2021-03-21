Ma Investment Partnership LP Takes $8.39 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. StoneCo accounts for about 5.6% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542,300 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

