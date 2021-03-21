Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 67,845,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

