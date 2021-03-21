Guardian Capital LP Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.