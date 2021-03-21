American International Group Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.26. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.