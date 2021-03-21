Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

