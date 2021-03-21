Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

Shares of FDX opened at $279.58 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.