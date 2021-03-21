The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.62.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 9,966,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.