Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $187.04 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $187.04 million and $122.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00401342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 145.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

