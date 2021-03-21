COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Cap Reaches $37.03 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $612.83 or 0.01068268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and $2.24 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,426 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

