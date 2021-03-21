Unitrade Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 153.4% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00645585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

