4,277 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 2,247,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

