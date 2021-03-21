Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.57. 148,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,679. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

