SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 327,556 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,391. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

