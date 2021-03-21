BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

AMD stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

