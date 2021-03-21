Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 4,969,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

