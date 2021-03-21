Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 312 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $168.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.