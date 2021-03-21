Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 625 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

