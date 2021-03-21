ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $341.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $341.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.13 or 0.99896023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

