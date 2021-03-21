Landaas & Co. WI ADV Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 0.9% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.