Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.34 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.