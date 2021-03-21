Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $791,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 195,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $381.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

