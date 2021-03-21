Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Cap of $131,957.49

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $131,957.49 and $4,432.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00648199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.