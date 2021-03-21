Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

